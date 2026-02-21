Philippines Arrests 3 Chinese Nationals For Overstaying, Use Of False Identity

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested three Chinese nationals over alleged immigration violations, including overstaying and the use of fraudulent identities.

According to a report by GMA News, authorities carried out a raid at a condominium unit in Barangay Tambo, leading to the arrest of a woman identified as Fang Li. The operation was launched following reports linking her to alleged illicit activities in the area.

Immigration officials said Li entered the Philippines in 2022 as a temporary visitor but failed to apply for a visa extension after her last recorded arrival. She was also reportedly using the identity of another Chinese national, authorities added.

Also taken into custody was Chen Youliang, who is currently under a Blacklist Order with an existing Order to Leave for violating the conditions of his stay. At the time of his arrest, he was unable to present a valid passport or any immigration documents.

A third individual, Xu Yuxiang, was likewise apprehended after authorities discovered that his visa extension had already expired.

All three suspects are now in the custody of the Bureau of Immigration and are facing deportation proceedings.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado warned that foreign nationals who attempt to bypass Philippine laws using aliases, fraudulent identities, or expired visas will be "apprehended and deported," according to GMA News.

In November last year, 23 Chinese nationals were deported for their involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) and related cyberfraud.

Authorities said the individuals had violated multiple Philippine immigration laws, including participating in Pogo-related activities, running fraudulent schemes, and being wanted criminals in their home country.



