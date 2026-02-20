Ministry Of Municipality Introduces New E-Services

The Ministry of Municipality has announced the launch of four new electronic services for Fisheries Resources Management, as part of the Ministry's Digital Transformation Project to facilitate procedures and provide services around the clock through electronic channels.

The new services are Marine Vessel Registration Cancellation, Marine Vessel Registration Amendment Request, Marine Vessel Ownership Transfer to Heirs, and Marine Vessel Ownership Modification Service (addition or removal of a partner, and ownership status).

These services are meant to facilitate the related procedures and provide easy access to users from anywhere, anytime, while remaining accurate and easy to verify via links to the relevant government systems.