Tej International Pvt Ltd Expands Global Vision With Export & Marketing Director Swetta Kathuria Driving Brand Modernization

NEW DELHI and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2026 -- With a legacy spanning more than six decades, Tej International Pvt Ltd continues to strengthen its position as a global footwear manufacturing and export leader. Founded in 1962, the company has built its reputation on craftsmanship, scalable production, and international quality standards, supplying comfort, casual, and business footwear to markets across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.









Operating from advanced, eco-conscious manufacturing units in North India, the company produces footwear using PU, TPR, TPU, and PVC soles, along with diverse construction techniques including Cemented, Hand-Stitched, San Crispino, Stobel, Direct Injection (PU+TPU), Vulcanised Rubber, and Sandals construction. With fully mechanized production lines and continuous online quality checks, Tej International maintains a daily output capacity of approximately 15,000 pairs, ensuring both efficiency and consistency for international buyers.

A key development in the company's evolution is the appointment of Swetta Kathuria as Export and Marketing Director. Born in New Delhi and now based in Las Vegas, Kathuria brings a rare blend of cultural insight, global exposure, and modern brand sensibility to the organization.

Swetta Kathuria's professional journey reflects a transition from personal influence to strategic leadership. Known for her refined aesthetic and thoughtful storytelling within the luxury and lifestyle space, she cultivated an international audience drawn to authenticity, understated elegance, and meaningful presentation of modern living. Rather than relying on trend-driven visibility, her approach emphasizes consistency, credibility, and emotional connection, qualities increasingly valued in today's brand-driven marketplace.

Her entry into Tej International represents a deliberate step toward modernizing the company's global narrative while preserving its heritage foundation. In her role, Swetta Kathuria oversees export growth, international partnerships, and brand positioning, with a focus on strengthening relationships with global buyers while elevating communication across digital and retail channels.

“Tej International represents decades of craftsmanship and trust,” Swetta said.“My vision is to build on that legacy by aligning our global communication with modern consumer expectations, enhancing visibility, expanding strategic markets, and reinforcing our reputation for quality.”



Photos accompanying this announcement are available