Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Conversation/Generated by Gemini AI

From The Editor: How To Make The Conversation A Preferred Source On Google


2026-02-20 10:03:53
Author: Jabulani Sikhakhane
(MENAFN- The Conversation) There's a lot of dodgy and divisive content online. But now there's a way to choose something better. Google recently launched a new feature that allows you to nominate which sources you trust the most so they appear near the top of your search results.

There are many reasons to nominate The Conversation. We are a not-for-profit digital publisher and our work is overseen by an independent editorial board. We only publish information from academic experts edited by professional journalists. Our aim is to be constructive and focus on solving the problems rather than exploiting conflict.

It means a lot to us that you have placed trust in our work – and we want to repay that trust. Please ensure our work continues to appear in your Google searches by following this link, searching for“theconversation” in the search box, and then clicking on the selection box.


The Conversation

MENAFN20022026000199003603ID1110768432


Institution:

The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search