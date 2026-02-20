From The Editor: How To Make The Conversation A Preferred Source On Google
There are many reasons to nominate The Conversation. We are a not-for-profit digital publisher and our work is overseen by an independent editorial board. We only publish information from academic experts edited by professional journalists. Our aim is to be constructive and focus on solving the problems rather than exploiting conflict.
It means a lot to us that you have placed trust in our work – and we want to repay that trust. Please ensure our work continues to appear in your Google searches by following this link, searching for“theconversation” in the search box, and then clicking on the selection box.
