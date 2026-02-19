403
Carbon-monoxide leak Claims At Least Thirty-Three Lives in Nigeria
(MENAFN) At least 33 miners have died in a suspected carbon-monoxide leak at a lead and zinc mine in central Nigeria’s Plateau state, according to witnesses.
The incident occurred just before sunrise at a site near the town of Wase, operated by Solid Unity Nigeria Ltd. Toxic gas is believed to have accumulated in poorly ventilated tunnels, causing workers to collapse near the end of their night shift.
Survivors were discovered when other miners arrived for work in the morning. More than 20 workers were rescued and rushed to local hospitals for treatment.
Security forces have sealed off the mine, located roughly 200 km (124 miles) southeast of the state capital, Jos, as investigations begin to determine the cause of the leak. Response efforts have been slow, partly due to security concerns in the region, where armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, are active.
One miner, Safiyanu Haruna, who discovered the bodies at the start of his shift, said some underground workers survived and were taken to a hospital in Wase. He added that the incident occurred around 06:30 local time (05:30 GMT), shortly after miners had completed their early morning Muslim prayers and returned underground to finish their shift.
The Plateau state government stated that preliminary investigations indicate 33 miners were killed, though some workers at the scene report a higher death toll.
