Farmers In Jamaica To Benefit From MGS Grant With Support From CDB

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Farmers in Jamaica will soon gain improved access to financing through a recently launched Matching Grant Scheme (MGS) by the Government of Jamaica in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB / the Bank). The new initiative is designed to help farmers expand their agri‐business ventures through investment.

The MGS forms part of the Southern Plains Agricultural Development Project (SPADP), which is financed by a £16.7 million grant from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Programme (UKCIF) administered by CDB.

Stephen Lawrence, advisor, projects department, CDB, emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative:

“At its core, this Matching Grant Scheme seeks to empower farmers and farmer groups to invest in their own growth. By sharing the cost of critical production and post-harvest investments, the scheme seeks to lower financial barriers that too often prevent small and medium-sized farmers from scaling their agri-businesses.”

The initiative supports the SPADP's objective of strengthening agricultural conditions across 795 hectares in Parnassus and Amity Hall by building resilient production and marketing systems. Alongside the development of off-farm irrigation, drainage, farm roads and support facilities, these investments address longstanding challenges such as climate variability, water scarcity, rising input costs and limited market access.

Floyd Green, minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, highlighted that the initiative reflects the government's continued commitment to building a modern and resilient agricultural sector, said:

“This programme represents more than the distribution of supplies. It is about equipping our farmers with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to operate as competitive agribusiness entrepreneurs. Through initiatives like the Matching Grant Scheme, we are strengthening food security, expanding rural economic opportunity, and positioning Jamaican agriculture to compete locally and internationally.”

During the design of the SPADP, the bank recognised that infrastructure alone would not secure success and identified the need to support informal farmers and vulnerable households lacking tenure security or capital to modernise operations. The MGS was therefore intentionally integrated into the Project to bridge this gap, enabling resource-constrained farmers to formalise and fully benefit from new infrastructure. This targeted financing is expected to strengthen farm enterprises and improve livelihoods across participating households.

Vivion Scully, chief executive officer of the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC), explained that the scheme is about building sustainable livelihoods and long-term agricultural growth:

“This support is about empowering farmers to move from subsistence to structured, commercially viable production. By providing irrigation, inputs, training, and business development guidance, we are investing in farmers to increase yields, access new markets, and build operations that can grow and sustain their families for generations.”

By empowering farmers to adopt climate-smart technologies and improve post-harvest handling, the MGS supports Jamaica's goal of increasing productivity, reducing losses, and strengthening competitiveness in both domestic and export markets. It also promotes greater market readiness by helping producers meet modern standards and establish stronger linkages with commercial buyers.

Andrew Bowden, development representative for Jamaica and Caribbean Regional Counsellor, government of the United Kingdom, underscored how the initiative will expand access to essential resources and opportunities, saying:

“The Matching Grant Scheme will open new doors for farmers – particularly women, youth, and vulnerable groups – by helping them invest in modern irrigation, on‐farm technologies and agri‐business ventures. It ensures farmers have the tools, financing and support they need to fully benefit from the new infrastructure in the Southern Plains.”

Management of the MGS will be carried out by the AIC, through a Selection Committee chaired by Scully. The Committee will also include representatives from the private sector and the ministry of agriculture, fisheries and mining.

To ensure equitable access, project funds will support the development of a comprehensive MGS Operations Manual, featuring guidelines to encourage the participation of vulnerable groups. This will be paired with a communications strategy to raise awareness among the target farming communities. Additional technical assistance will help individuals, producer groups and vulnerable households prepare Investment Plans.

The MGS advances CDB's priorities for sustainable agriculture, rural development and climate resilience by promoting climate-smart practices to enhance food security and economic empowerment of rural communities. It also supports the bank's commitment to equitable, inclusive growth by ensuring that development benefits and economic opportunities are widely shared and accessible to all in the region.

The post Farmers in Jamaica to benefit from MGS grant with support from CDB appeared first on Caribbean News Global.