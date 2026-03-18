QF Higher Education Adopts Mechanisms For Student Interaction In Virtual Learning Environments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Higher Education President and Education Advisor at Qatar Foundation (QF) Francisco Marmolejo affirmed that the Education City universities have adopted a range of innovative mechanisms and solutions to ensure the continued student engagement in virtual learning environments, commending the level of creativity demonstrated by faculty and students in adapting to the demands of the current situation.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Marmolejo said that the universities have employed interactive teaching methods, including mutual discussions, small group activities, and collaborative projects to enhance active student participation, noting the success of faculty members in utilizing digital tools to provide immediate feedback, conduct surveys and discussion sessions, and offer virtual office hours to ensure the continuity of academic support.

Regarding the methodology, the President of QF Higher Education highlighted respect for the academic autonomy of the universities in making their decisions, while maintaining ongoing coordination to exchange information and supportive strategies, in a way that contributes to understanding and addressing challenges in innovative ways.

He noted that universities have prioritized the safety and security of students and faculty, while also minimizing any potential impact on the curriculum.

On the Foundation's preparedness for a rapid response, Francisco Marmolejo noted the important lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that QF formed a team comprising deans of partner universities and representatives from the higher education sector, which meets daily to coordinate efforts and address emerging challenges jointly.

Regarding psychological support, Marmolejo stated that the mental health and emotional well-being of students are a top priority during times of crisis, pointing out that universities have made psychological counselling services available remotely through confidential sessions with specialists, while QF's Counselling and Mental Health Support Office continues to provide services to students residing in Education City.

He also noted the ongoing exchange of resources and guidance among universities to help students cope with stress and the effects of isolation through virtual community activities and peer support programmes.

He affirmed that these efforts ensure the stability of students' academic and personal progress during these exceptional circumstances.

The Higher Education President and Education Advisor at QF concluded his remarks to QNA by emphasising the students' ability to persevere and turn challenges into opportunities for growth, stressing that commitment to learning and perseverance are the two essential pillars for moving forward despite difficulties