Epstein Files Row: US House Panel Subpoenas Pam Bondi Over Withheld Documents

MENAFN - Live Mint) A US House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to Pam Bondi, requiring her to testify in a closed-door deposition as part of an ongoing investigation into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The sworn testimony is scheduled for April 14 and will take place behind closed doors.

Allegations of withheld information

Bondi faces mounting criticism from lawmakers who allege that the Justice Department has concealed key details, including the identities of powerful associates linked to Epstein. These concerns stem from the department's release of millions of documents, many of which contain extensive redactions that lawmakers argue exceed the limits set by a transparency law passed by Congress in November.

Justice Department's response

The Justice Department has defended its handling of the records, citing legal privileges as the basis for withholding certain materials. Bondi stated that more than 500 department lawyers worked under a tight deadline to review and process the documents before their release.

Additional briefing scheduled

In addition to the subpoenaed deposition, Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, are scheduled to provide a separate private briefing to the committee on Wednesday. This session is expected to address lawmakers' concerns regarding document redactions and withheld files.

Epstein case

Epstein, a financier with connections to influential political and business figures, was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges and later died in jail. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it continues to draw scrutiny and public speculation.

Political implications

The controversy has persisted throughout Bondi's tenure and has drawn attention to past associations between Epstein and prominent people, including Donald Trump.

Trump has stated that he severed ties with Epstein years before the 2008 conviction and has denied any knowledge of or involvement in sex trafficking. He has not been accused by law enforcement authorities of any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Ongoing Congressional scrutiny

Lawmakers from both parties continue to press for greater transparency, arguing that the public has a right to understand the full scope of Epstein's network. The upcoming deposition is expected to play a key role in determining whether additional documents will be released and whether further action will be taken by Congress.

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