Israel Orders Confiscation of 2,000 Dunams in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israel has authorized the takeover of 2,000 dunams (494 acres) of property in the northern occupied West Bank, encompassing a prominent archaeological landmark near the town of Sebastia, a Palestinian official announced on Tuesday.
Moayad Shaaban, who leads the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, stated that the seizure directive focuses on land owned by the communities of Sebastia and Burqa within the Nablus Governorate. He characterized the action as a straightforward extension of a prior declaration of intent released on Jan. 18, 2025.
According to Shaaban, the ruling demonstrates a wider strategy of employing legal and bureaucratic mechanisms to promote settlement aims, noting that the territory would be designated solely for illegal Israeli settlers.
He cautioned that the directive reaches beyond the archaeological location itself, encompassing adjacent farming lands, including olive plantations belonging to Palestinian inhabitants, thereby broadening Israeli authority over the region.
Sebastia, positioned along the primary route linking Nablus and Jenin, spans roughly 4,777 dunams (1,180 acres). As reported by the Palestinian Tourism Ministry, the site traces its origins to the Bronze Age and features remnants from various civilizations, such as Canaanite, Roman, Byzantine, Phoenician, and Islamic eras.
In November of the previous year, an Israeli newspaper disclosed that the Israeli Civil Administration was making arrangements to confiscate privately held land in the vicinity to expand and develop the Sebastia site, including extensive olive groves owned by Palestinians.
