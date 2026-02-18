Ardmore, PA - Live Well Holistic Health Center announces enhanced treatment protocols following Dr. Martin Orimenko's completion of advanced training with renowned mentors Michael Lebowitz and Noah Lebowitz of Supreme Nutrition. The specialized training has equipped the practice with powerful new techniques for uncovering hidden causes of patient symptoms, particularly benefiting those seeking candida cleansing therapy in the Main Line, PA.

Dr. Martin Orimenko, a trusted natural medicine practitioner in Ardmore, PA, traveled to train with practitioners who treat complex cases from around the world. "This training provided me with new tools for identifying the root causes that often hide behind chronic health issues," said Dr. Martin Orimenko. "My patients are already experiencing remarkable improvements from these advanced assessment techniques."

The enhanced protocols incorporate muscle testing in Ardmore, PA alongside other diagnostic approaches to create comprehensive treatment plans. Dr. Orimenko's expertise in root cause medicine in Ardmore, PA allows him to address underlying imbalances rather than merely managing symptoms. Since 2010, the practice has served thousands of patients seeking alternatives to conventional pharmaceutical interventions. The practice was recently honored with the Best of the Main Line award for Natural Medicine for the tenth consecutive time, reflecting the community's trust in Dr. Orimenko's approach.

"We're seeing exceptional results with patients who have struggled with candida overgrowth for years," shared Traci Orimenko, co-founder and practice manager of Live Well Holistic Health Center. "Dr. Martin's combination of dietary protocols, natural supplements, and lifestyle modifications creates lasting change for our patients."

Dr. Orimenko draws from extensive training in naturopathy, nutrition, gentle chiropractic, Ayurveda, and acupressure. His holistic approach combines herbal remedies, vitamins, minerals, and cleanses tailored to each individual's unique needs.

For those seeking comprehensive natural health solutions, visit Live Well Holistic Health Center at to schedule a consultation. Discover how Dr. Martin Orimenko's enhanced treatment protocols can help restore your health and vibrancy naturally.