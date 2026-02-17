Imad Ahmed

PhD Candidate, Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge

Imad's PhD research is looking at the hotly-contested topic of the Islamic lunar calendar.

As it stands, there is no consensus amongst the UK's Muslims about how the Islamic calendar should be properly constructed. This has led to fiery debates across generations, with incidents including Imams being sacked, physical fights in mosques, and frequent cases of family members refusing to celebrate religious festivals together on the same date.

Imad's research asks: Why do Muslims differ so strongly in their approach to the Islamic calendar? Why are these differences so deeply felt? And what can this tell us about the lived experience of Muslims in the UK? This research takes a multidisciplinary approach, drawing from theology, Islamic law, astronomy, migration studies, and anthropology.

Prior to commencing his PhD, Imad completed an MPhil Islamic Studies and History; and a BA History & English, both from the University of Oxford. He is a qualified Secondary School teacher, and has worked in various jobs in the education sector.

