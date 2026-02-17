Tianrong Internet Products And Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS) Launches $DEPIN Token On Solana To Power Decentralized GPU Compute Sharing And AI Inference Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAINHOME, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. (OTC: TIPS) (“TIPS” or the“Company”), a forward-thinking innovator in internet products and services, today announced the successful creation and listing of its native utility token,, on Raydium Launchpad, the leading decentralized exchange platform on the Solana blockchain.

This milestone marks a key step in TIPS' strategic expansion into decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and the rapidly growing AI inference sector. Following the Company's February 4, 2026, announcement of its AI Inference Marketplace initiative under the DEPINfer brand, the launch of $DEPIN introduces token-based incentives, governance, and micropayments to create a global sharing economy for GPU compute resources.

Project Scope and Vision

$DEPIN serves as the core utility token powering DEPINfer (DEPINfer), a decentralized AI inference marketplace that aggregates underutilized GPUs from gaming PCs, workstations, and data centers worldwide. By enabling individuals and organizations to rent out idle hardware, the platform aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective AI inference and training-reducing costs by an estimated 50–80% compared to centralized cloud providers while eliminating vendor lock-in and supply constraints.

Key features and utilities of $DEPIN include:



Payments and Transactions: Used for submitting inference jobs (text/image generation) and settling micropayments to GPU providers.

Provider Rewards: GPU contributors earn $DEPIN based on compute power shared and jobs completed, with staking opportunities for enhanced yields.

Governance and Incentives: Token holders participate in decentralized decision-making, vote on platform upgrades, and benefit from priority access tiers. Revenue Model Alignment: The marketplace applies a 5–10% transaction fee, with portions directed toward token buybacks, burns, ecosystem development, and sustainable rewards.



The token was launched via Raydium LaunchLab with a community-focused fair launch model: 60% of the total supply allocated to the bonding curve for public participation, ensuring broad early distribution while reserving the remaining 40% for migrated liquidity, vested team/ecosystem allocations, and long-term incentives such as provider rewards and community airdrops. This structure supports network effects and aligns incentives with real-world utility in the exploding AI and DePIN markets-projected to reach $106 billion for AI inference and $10–15 billion for decentralized compute by 2030.

Launch Details

$DEPIN is now live on Raydium Launchpad in its bonding curve phase, allowing early participants to acquire tokens directly. The project targets a seamless migration to full Raydium AMM liquidity pools upon reaching the SOL raise threshold, providing stable trading and deeper market access.

View and participate in the $DEPIN token launch here:



Strategic Outlook

This token launch represents a transformative leap for TIPS the company bridges traditional OTC markets with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure said by launching $DEPIN on Solana-the proven chain for high-throughput DePIN projects like Render Network and - DEPINfer is positioned at the forefront of affordable, democratized AI compute. Developers, GPU owners, AI enthusiasts, and the broader community are invited to join us in building the future of decentralized intelligence.

The Company will provide ongoing updates on bonding curve progress, platform milestones, partnerships, and MVP developments via official socials and and official channels.

About Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. (OTC: TIPS)

Tianrong Internet Products and Services Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on innovative internet-based solutions. With its entry into decentralized AI infrastructure, TIPS is aligning with high-growth sectors in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit:







Contact:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TIPS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This is not investment advice. Cryptocurrency investments involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal. Always conduct your own research.