403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Charges Ex-Energy Minister in USD100M Graft Case
(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities have formally charged former energy minister German Galushchenko with money laundering in connection with a $100 million kickback scheme tied to associates of President Vladimir Zelensky.
Galushchenko, who was dismissed in November 2025 amid the scandal, was arrested by anti-corruption agents while attempting to flee to Poland. He is suspected of transferring tens of millions of dollars on behalf of Zelensky’s alleged “bag man,” Timur Mindich, who escaped to Israel before authorities could apprehend him last year.
In a Monday statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) alleged that Galushchenko helped launder proceeds through a company registered in Anguilla, a known tax haven.
Investigators reported tracing payments from contractors of the state nuclear firm Energoatom to the criminal network. Funds were recorded as “investments” into the Anguilla company and later transferred into accounts belonging to Galushchenko’s ex-wife and four children.
Some of the money financed tuition at Swiss universities, while additional sums were deposited in banks to accrue interest for the family. Galushchenko reportedly divorced businesswoman Olga Bogdanova in 2022, which allowed him to exclude her income from mandatory financial disclosures.
Galushchenko, who was dismissed in November 2025 amid the scandal, was arrested by anti-corruption agents while attempting to flee to Poland. He is suspected of transferring tens of millions of dollars on behalf of Zelensky’s alleged “bag man,” Timur Mindich, who escaped to Israel before authorities could apprehend him last year.
In a Monday statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) alleged that Galushchenko helped launder proceeds through a company registered in Anguilla, a known tax haven.
Investigators reported tracing payments from contractors of the state nuclear firm Energoatom to the criminal network. Funds were recorded as “investments” into the Anguilla company and later transferred into accounts belonging to Galushchenko’s ex-wife and four children.
Some of the money financed tuition at Swiss universities, while additional sums were deposited in banks to accrue interest for the family. Galushchenko reportedly divorced businesswoman Olga Bogdanova in 2022, which allowed him to exclude her income from mandatory financial disclosures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment