Colombia Moves to Reinstate Minimum Wage After Court Halts Increase
(MENAFN) Colombia’s government announced on Monday that it will issue a temporary decree to address the 2026 minimum wage after the country’s highest administrative court temporarily blocked the historic hike, as stated by reports.
The dispute over the wage increase intensified as authorities reconvened the Permanent Commission on Wage and Labor Policy.
This action follows a high-profile ruling by the Council of State that provisionally suspended a 23.7% minimum wage increase set by President Gustavo Petro in December.
While the court’s decision left millions of workers in uncertainty, Labor Minister Antonio Sanguino emphasized that the government remains committed to its plan.
"We will defend to the utmost the right of workers to a living wage," Sanguino said following a negotiating session.
"The government will comply with the court's order by issuing a new transitional decree, but we are not ruling out maintaining or even exceeding the original figure," he added.
The Council of State described its intervention as a "precautionary measure" following multiple legal challenges. The court highlighted possible legal shortcomings in the December decree, questioning whether the government followed the technical requirements of Law 278 of 1996, which ties wage increases to inflation and national productivity. Concerns were also raised that the substantial raise might push some businesses into the informal sector to avoid higher labor costs.
