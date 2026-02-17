403
UK's Starmer Pledges to Accelerate Defense Spending
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged Monday to accelerate the country's defense spending commitments, responding to reports that Downing Street is actively weighing a plan to raise its defense expenditure target to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.
Media reported that Starmer stressed that Britain's defense posture hinges on "whether you coordinate and collaborate with other like-minded countries, particularly in Europe."
The announcement builds on a commitment made last year, when Britain confirmed it would raise annual defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, with an ambition to reach the 3 percent threshold in the following parliament — widely expected to convene in 2029.
Over the weekend, Starmer used the high-profile platform of the Munich Security Conference in Germany to unveil a landmark military deployment, announcing that Britain would send a carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North this year — a bold signal of renewed strategic assertiveness.
The prime minister further underscored Britain's geopolitical repositioning, declaring that the country is no longer the nation it was during the turbulent Brexit years — a pointed statement reflecting a broader effort to reassert London's influence on the world stage.
