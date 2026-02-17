Russia Loses 890 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,678 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,045 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 37,323 (+4) artillery systems, 1,648 multiple rocket launchers, 1,300 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,288 (+2) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 136,073 (+614) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 29 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 78,725 (+71) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,071 pieces of special equipment.Read also: Russian forces hit apartment building in Zaporizhzhia
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on February 16, 182 combat engagements had taken place on the front line, with Russian forces being the most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment