Russia Loses 890 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,678 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,045 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 37,323 (+4) artillery systems, 1,648 multiple rocket launchers, 1,300 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,288 (+2) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 136,073 (+614) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 29 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 78,725 (+71) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,071 pieces of special equipment.

Russian forces hit apartment building in Zaporizhzhia

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on February 16, 182 combat engagements had taken place on the front line, with Russian forces being the most active in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.

