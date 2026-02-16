India AI Impact Summit Aims To Explore How AI Can Be Used For The Benefit Of All: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) As the five-day summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam enters its second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Summit aims to explore how AI can be used for the benefit of all.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said, "Intelligence, rationality, and decision-making make science and technology useful to the public. The India AI Impact Summit also aims to explore how AI can be used for the benefit of all."

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, which commenced on Monday, brought together the heads of state and government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development, while marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on the issue is being organised in the Global South.

The five-day summit, which ends on February 20, will see the participation of over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 heads of state, 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers, along with over 500 global AI leaders comprising CEOs, founders, academicians, researchers, CTOs and philanthropic organisations.

On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address, setting the tone for global cooperation and India's vision for inclusive and responsible AI.

A major highlight of the summit, the three flagship Global Impact Challenges -- AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi -- will culminate in the announcement of their finalists and the Grand Finale showcase. Designed to advance inclusive, responsible and development-oriented artificial intelligence, these challenges were launched to accelerate scalable, high-impact AI solutions aligned with national priorities and global development objectives. Together, they attracted over 4,650 applications from more than 60 countries, reflecting strong international participation and reinforcing India's emergence as a credible global hub for responsible and scalable AI innovation.

Following a rigorous multi-stage evaluation led by domain experts, policymakers and industry leaders, the top 70 teams across the three categories have been selected as finalists. The finalists will engage with policymakers, industry leaders, investors and academia, while gaining recognition and ecosystem support to scale their innovations nationally and globally.

The Research Symposium on AI and Its Impact, being organised in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad on February 18, serves as the principal academic platform of the Summit. The Symposium has received around 250 research submissions from Africa, Asia and Latin America and is being attended by Estonia's President Alar Karis and Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It brings together globally renowned AI pioneers and leading research institutions to deliberate on AI-driven scientific discovery, safety and governance frameworks, equitable access to compute infrastructure and research collaboration across the Global South.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India, aiming to deepen ties and bolster the India-France strategic partnership.

He was extended a warm welcome at Mumbai airport by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron, and together they will launch India - France Year of Innovation 2026

Welcoming the French President, the MEA took to X, stating,“The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership."

Earlier, Macron took to his social media platform X and posted: "En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France".