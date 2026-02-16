Chimpx AI's Mojo Superapp And $CHIMP Token Pre-Sale Gain Traction On BNB Chain

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) The blockchain industry has reached a crossroads where scalability is no longer the only challenge; the true hurdle is now usability. As theecosystem demonstrates remarkable resilience in early 2026-maintaining a market cap of over $90 billion despite wider market volatility-the launch ofmarks a pivotal moment for the network. By integrating AI-driven automation with the chain's high-performance infrastructure, ChimpX AI is positioning itself as the primary gateway for retail users to enter the“Zero-Fee” era of decentralized finance.







Building on a Titan: Why BNB Chain?

The choice to launch the Mojo SuperApp (live at ) on the BNB Chain was a calculated move by the ChimpX AI development team. In 2026, the BNB Chain has evolved beyond being“just a fast EVM.” Following the successful Fermi hard fork in January, which slashed block times to 0.45 seconds, the network is now aggressively pursuing a roadmap of 20,000 transactions per second (TPS).

However, high TPS is meaningless if the average user is still intimidated by the technical debt of Web3. This is where ChimpX AI creates value. While the BNB Chain provides the“highway,” ChimpX AI's Mojo SuperApp provides the“autonomous vehicle.” By utilizing Account Abstraction, Mojo removes the traditional requirement for users to hold native BNB for gas-a friction point that has historically alienated millions of potential retail participants.

The 'DefAI' Advantage in a Recovering Market

Current market conditions in February 2026 suggest a significant structural reversal. Bitcoin has found a solid floor above $61,000, and institutional interest is rotating into utility-dense sectors like DefAI (DeFi + AI) and Real-World Assets (RWA). Within this environment, ChimpX AI stands out by offering a live, functional product during its pre-sale phase.

The“Mojo” experience allows for seamless token swaps, lending, and portfolio management without the hassle of manual fee adjustments. As BNB Chain expands its“Zero-Fee” extensions, projects like ChimpX AI are the frontline beneficiaries, capturing the influx of new users who demand a mobile-first,“Web2-easy” interface.

Final Pre-Sale Round: The Path to $4M FDV

The momentum behind ChimpX AI is undeniable. Having already sold out public IDO rounds on SPORES and Poolz Finance -even during the“sideways” market movements of early Q1-the project has now moved into its final pre-sale stage on AlphaMind.

This AlphaMind round offers $CHIMP at $0.25 per token, valuing the project at a $4 million Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV). For an ecosystem already hosting a live SuperApp and a community of thousands, this valuation is seen by many as a major market inefficiency. As the project prepares for its PancakeSwap listing in February, the pre-sale represents the final opportunity for investors to acquire $CHIMP at institutional-grade prices.

A Wealth Generation Perspective

Market analysts are closely watching the $CHIMP price outlook for 2026–2027. With BNB projected to retest its four-figure all-time highs and potentially reach $1,200+ by 2027, the tokens that provide the most utility within that ecosystem are expected to see the highest beta.

For $CHIMP, the roadmap is clear:



Q1 2026: Establish a strong secondary market following the PancakeSwap debut.

Late 2026: Scale Mojo user base to 100,000+ active wallets. 2027: Integrate advanced AI agents for automated, cross-chain yield strategies.

How to Participate in the Movement

The AlphaMind pre-sale is currently the most direct way to gain exposure to the ChimpX AI ecosystem ahead of the February listing. With a maximum commitment of $15,000 per wallet and a 25% TGE unlock, the round is designed to foster a decentralized and healthy holder base.

Investors can secure their allocation at .

To join the discussion and stay updated on the exact PancakeSwap listing time, the community is active 24/7 on Telegram at.

About ChimpX AI ChimpX AI is a decentralized technology firm focused on simplifying the blockchain experience through the power of Artificial Intelligence. Its flagship product, Mojo, is a gasless DeFi SuperApp that abstracts the complexities of the BNB Chain for a global audience.

