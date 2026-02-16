Filmbase Canada Announces Nationwide Expansion Of Smart Glass And Smart Film Solutions Across Canada

MENAFN - GetNews)Filmbase Canada, a smart glass and smart film company based in Brossard, Quebec, announces its nationwide expansion as a provider of switchable glass and transparent LED film systems. The company positions smart glass as the future of window coverings and a core component of modern smart homes and smart buildings across Canada.













The expansion comes as the global smart glass market continues to grow rapidly. Industry data shows the market was valued at approximately USD 7.4 billion and is projected to exceed USD 15 billion by 2030, reflecting strong annual growth. As Canadian property owners seek alternatives to blinds and curtains, Filmbase Canada is accelerating the shift toward intelligent glass solutions for residential and commercial projects.







“Smart glass is no longer a niche product,” said the company spokesperson.“Property owners are looking for modern window privacy solutions that integrate with today's smart systems. Our nationwide expansion allows us to meet that demand with certified installers, reliable delivery, and consistent product quality.”

Filmbase smart film and smart glass use PDLC technology to switch instantly from clear to opaque. The systems connect to wall switches, remote controls, and platforms such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa. This integration allows users to control privacy, light, and transparency with a single command.







The company supplies 85%, 87%, and 91% light transmittance options to suit different project needs. Standard 85% transmittance supports interior partitions and residential windows. The 87% option balances clarity and diffusion for retail and healthcare environments. The 91% low-iron glass option delivers maximum clarity for showrooms, galleries, and premium residential spaces.

In addition to switchable privacy glass, Filmbase Canada introduces LED film technology to the Canadian market. The IC-controlled, cUL-certified transparent LED film transforms glass into digital displays or hologram-like visual installations. The system supports retail storefronts, corporate environments, and architectural features that require both transparency and media display capabilities.

Filmbase Canada delivers most orders in under three weeks. The company works exclusively with certified installers and offers manufacturer warranties of up to five years. Its service network supports projects across all provinces, including smart glass installation for offices, homes, conference rooms, retail stores, and commercial buildings.

As part of its expansion strategy, Filmbase Canada is opening investment and partnership opportunities nationwide. The company aims to build a national platform for smart film distribution, smart glass installation, and digital glass innovation.







To learn more about Filmbase Canada, its smart glass and smart film solutions, or partnership opportunities, visit or contact the company directly.

Interested individuals or businesses can follow the company on Instagram and other platforms at @‌filmbasecanada, where it shares updates on recent projects, product applications, and developments in smart glass and LED film technology across Canada.







About Filmbase Canada

