Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Visits Air Defence Operations Center

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, visited the Air Defense Operations Center, where he was received by Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Defense Forces, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Mubarak Al-Shahwani.

During the visit, HE reviewed the readiness level of the air defense systems and was briefed on the measures being taken to enhance the security and protection of the country's airspace and territorial waters.

HE was accompanied during the visit by HE Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Mannai, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces.