Hamad International Airport Urges Passengers 'Not To Proceed To Airport'

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport on Friday urged passengers not to travel to the airport as flight operations remain temporarily suspended following the closure of Qatari airspace.

In a statement, the airport said operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of the country's airspace.

Passengers were advised to contact their airlines directly for the latest flight information.

Authorities said further updates will be issued through official channels.