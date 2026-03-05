Amir Receives Phone Call From Dutch Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Thursday from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Rob Jetten.

At the outset of the call, HE the Dutch Prime Minister expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar regarding the Iranian aggression, condemning these military actions that threaten the security and sovereignty of states and undermine regional stability.

He also praised the efforts of the State of Qatar and its diplomacy aimed at enhancing peace and dialogue in the region, and its pivotal role in supporting de-escalation efforts and consolidating international security and stability.

HE the Dutch Prime Minister also expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the care that the State of Qatar provides to the Dutch community under these exceptional circumstances.

For his part, HH the Amir thanked the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its solidarity, affirming Qatar's keenness to ensure the safety and security of the communities residing on its territory, including the Dutch community.

Both sides stressed the need for urgent action to de-escalate and stop military operations, and to intensify international efforts to reach a swift political solution to the crisis through diplomatic means, in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.