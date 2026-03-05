Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Brazilian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Thursday a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Mauro Vieira.

During the call, the two sides discussed developments related to the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, adding that it cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

In this context, His Excellency noted that Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

However, he added that the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and jeopardizes the foundations of the understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

His Excellency also stressed the need for an immediate cessation to any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, and the prioritization of reason and wisdom, while working to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves the security of the region.

For his part, HE the Brazilian foreign minister expressed his country's concern over the developments in the region, calling for de-escalation, the exercise of restraint, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further instability.