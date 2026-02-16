Exxonmobil Qatar Returns With Fan-Favorite Experiences

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil Qatar has launched its Public Village stand at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026, running from today until February 21.

Returning for its second year as an ATP 500 event after earning 'Tournament of the Year' in its debut season, the tournament promises another world-class experience.

ExxonMobil Qatar has been the proud title sponsor of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open since 1995. Its long-standing partnership with the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) has contributed to making the tournament one of the region's most prestigious sporting events.

“At the forefront of our partners is ExxonMobil, our title sponsor, whose support we deeply appreciate and whose pivotal role has significantly enhanced the tournament's stature on the global stage,” said Tariq Zainal, Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation.

“The Qatar ExxonMobil Open is more than a tournament, it's a celebration of sport and community. Our stand is designed to bring people together and create lasting memories. Here, tournament-goers can meet their favorite tennis players and connect with our team,” said Rashid Al-Hajri, Vice President and Public and Government Affairs Manager at ExxonMobil Qatar.

The booth also includes a dedicated space for Dadu, Qatar's Children's Museum.

“At Dadu, we believe the most meaningful learning happens through exploration,” said Maha Hamad Al Hajri, Acting Director of Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar.

ExxonMobil Qatar joined Qatar Museums as a founding member of Dadu, becoming the exclusive sponsor of the museum's Sustainability and Valuing the Environment Gallery, a dedicated space to teaching children about Qatar's environment and biodiversity.

The gallery ties in with ExxonMobil Qatar's commitment to educational development, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects, advancing the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.