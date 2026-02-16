Mechasys Expands Hong Kong Presence, Partnering With YSF Corporation For Projected Reality Distribution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mechasys, a global technology company pioneering Projected Reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with YSF Corporation, a leading Hong Kong-based provider of surveying equipment, monitoring solutions, and construction robotics.

This collaboration positions YSF Corporation as an authorized distributor of Mechasys' innovative XR Projector system, integrating advanced projected reality onto job sites across Hong Kong.

Empowering Layout Workers with Next-Generation Precision The XR Projector is Mechasys' patented robotic laser projector, designed to display BIM/CAD blueprints at true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy on floors, walls, and ceilings. This technology fundamentally simplifies the layout process, allowing workers to execute even the most complex designs with precision.

Boosted Productivity and Quality: The XR Projector eliminates layout errors, significantly reducing rework and accelerating project timelines.

Accessible Accuracy: It brings precision within reach of every industrial worker, regardless of skill level, improving coordination across teams.

Robust Technology: The system provides the simplest and most accurate way to lay out BIM and CAD files directly on-site.

A Strategic Alignment for Regional Growth YSF Corporation, established over 18 years ago, has expanded its core business from equipment distribution to offering "Total Solutions," including IoT Monitoring and Construction Robotics. Their mission is rooted in providing fast, fair, and reliable solutions and service to their customers, aiming to be the "1st choice in the market."

“Partnering with YSF Corporation is a pivotal step in our global expansion, specifically into the dynamic Hong Kong market,” stated William St-Pierre, CEO of Mechasys.“Their deep expertise in surveying and construction robotics, combined with their commitment to a 'Total Solution' approach, makes them the ideal partner to support the precision needs of our growing international customer base and ensure on-the-ground user support.”

“We believe the integration of Mechasys' XR Projector perfectly aligns with our goal to be the '1st choice in the market' by providing cutting-edge solutions,” said Andy Chau, General Manager at YSF Corporation.“This projected reality technology is proven to enhance on-site productivity and quality, and we are excited to deliver this transformative tool to construction professionals across Hong Kong.”

The distribution agreement takes effect immediately, with YSF Corporation beginning to deploy the XR Projector to construction projects across Hong Kong. The XR Projector is available for purchase through Mechasys' network of authorized dealers.

About Mechasys Mechasys is a global technology company pioneering Projected Reality solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to bring precision within reach of every industrial worker by delivering the simplest, most reliable tools on the market. We design and manufacture high-performance robotic laser projectors that display blueprints at true 1:1 scale with millimetric accuracy-on any surface, in any environment.

About YSF Corporation YSF Corporation is a Hong Kong-based pioneer with over 18 years of experience in the distribution of survey equipment and accessories. Their core business includes Monitoring Solutions and Construction Robot deployment, offering Total Solutions including repair, calibration, and rental services.