403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Report Civilian Casualties in Overnight Strike
(MENAFN) Both nations reported civilian casualties Sunday following nighttime aerial bombardments that damaged critical infrastructure and homes across the conflict zone.
Ukrainian drones conducted what authorities described as a large-scale assault on Russia's Krasnodar region, wounding two individuals, according to regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev writing on Telegram.
"The most difficult situation is in the village of Volna. A tank with oil products, a warehouse and terminals were damaged there. According to the information currently available, two people were injured—they were promptly hospitalized, and all necessary assistance is being provided," he said.
Kondratyev reported the attack ignited widespread blazes now being tackled by emergency crews deploying 126 personnel alongside 34 equipment units.
The strikes also damaged apartment buildings and heating infrastructure in Sochi, the Black Sea resort destination, he noted.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov warned on Telegram that Ukrainian bombardment inflicted "very big and very serious" destruction, leaving multiple residential structures without heat.
Rosaviation, Russia's aviation authority, announced flight restrictions at Moscow Vnukovo airport due to incoming Ukrainian strikes.
Russia's Defense Ministry separately claimed intercepting 211 Ukrainian drones nationwide during the overnight period.
Military leadership updates revealed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov conducted field inspections of the Tsentr (Center) forces group operating in active combat areas, the ministry reported.
Ukrainian military administrators in Zaporizhzhia region confirmed three wounded from Russian drone operations overnight.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko characterized conditions in the capital as "on the verge of disaster." during remarks to US media.
Residents are enduring widespread electricity failures and compromised heating and water systems following Russian bombardment, he stated.
Klitschko also criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alleging executive overreach has "weakened important decentralization reforms."
Ukraine's air force announced via Telegram that defensive systems eliminated 55 of 83 incoming Russian drones during nighttime operations.
Zelenskyy disclosed Russia deployed approximately 1,300 attack drones, over 1,200 precision-guided bombs, and 50 missiles throughout the week.
He told reporters that discussions with European officials at the Munich Security Conference in Germany yielded commitments for forthcoming assistance packages.
Independent confirmation of claims from either side remains impossible amid ongoing hostilities.
Ukrainian drones conducted what authorities described as a large-scale assault on Russia's Krasnodar region, wounding two individuals, according to regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev writing on Telegram.
"The most difficult situation is in the village of Volna. A tank with oil products, a warehouse and terminals were damaged there. According to the information currently available, two people were injured—they were promptly hospitalized, and all necessary assistance is being provided," he said.
Kondratyev reported the attack ignited widespread blazes now being tackled by emergency crews deploying 126 personnel alongside 34 equipment units.
The strikes also damaged apartment buildings and heating infrastructure in Sochi, the Black Sea resort destination, he noted.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov warned on Telegram that Ukrainian bombardment inflicted "very big and very serious" destruction, leaving multiple residential structures without heat.
Rosaviation, Russia's aviation authority, announced flight restrictions at Moscow Vnukovo airport due to incoming Ukrainian strikes.
Russia's Defense Ministry separately claimed intercepting 211 Ukrainian drones nationwide during the overnight period.
Military leadership updates revealed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov conducted field inspections of the Tsentr (Center) forces group operating in active combat areas, the ministry reported.
Ukrainian military administrators in Zaporizhzhia region confirmed three wounded from Russian drone operations overnight.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko characterized conditions in the capital as "on the verge of disaster." during remarks to US media.
Residents are enduring widespread electricity failures and compromised heating and water systems following Russian bombardment, he stated.
Klitschko also criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alleging executive overreach has "weakened important decentralization reforms."
Ukraine's air force announced via Telegram that defensive systems eliminated 55 of 83 incoming Russian drones during nighttime operations.
Zelenskyy disclosed Russia deployed approximately 1,300 attack drones, over 1,200 precision-guided bombs, and 50 missiles throughout the week.
He told reporters that discussions with European officials at the Munich Security Conference in Germany yielded commitments for forthcoming assistance packages.
Independent confirmation of claims from either side remains impossible amid ongoing hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment