Our Resources, Your Technology: Kazakhstan And Germany Chart New Partnership Model

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Germany considers Kazakhstan one of its key partners in Central Asia and a reliable supplier of energy resources.“For Germany, Kazakhstan is an economically, politically, and strategically pivotal country in Central Asia,” the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) cites German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

For Astana, cooperation with Western partners is primarily important for attracting investment and implementing modern technologies and solutions. For Berlin, partnership with Kazakhstan is a means to ensure stable resource supplies and access Central Asian markets. According to the Kazakh MFA, the country's mineral-resource base includes over 5,000 deposits, with an estimated value in the tens of trillions of dollars. Kazakhstan ranks first in the world for proven reserves of zinc, tungsten, and barite; second for silver, lead, and chromite; third for copper and fluorite; fourth for molybdenum; and sixth for gold. The country also has substantial oil and gas reserves, ranking ninth globally for proven oil reserves, eighth for coal, and second for uranium.

Energy is a key area of cooperation between Berlin and Astana. Kazakh oil is supplied to the Schwedt refinery. In the first nine months of 2025, deliveries amounted to approximately 1.5 million tons, with plans in 2026 to increase monthly shipments from 100,000 to 130,000 tons.

At the same time, the export of green hydrogen from Kazakhstan to Germany and other EU countries is being discussed. For Germany, this is a matter of energy security and the transition to clean energy, while for Kazakhstan, hydrogen energy presents an opportunity to attract investment and create a new high value-added export sector.

Economic cooperation has a solid foundation. From January through November 2025, trade between the two countries reached $3.9 billion, with Kazakh exports up 7.9% and imports of German goods up 6.1%. According to the Kazakh government, by January 2026, 36 investment projects with German capital had been implemented in Kazakhstan, totaling approximately €49.7 billion, a significant share of which are already operational. Joint projects are being discussed in mechanical engineering, chemical industry, and the mining-metallurgical sector, as well as the introduction of German technologies and management practices.

In February 2026, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev participated in a“Central Asia - Germany” foreign ministers' meeting in Berlin.

“Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to developing cooperation with Germany and considers it a key strategic partner in the EU. We are ready to actively expand economic cooperation with Germany, both bilaterally and within regional EU–Central Asia formats, and aim to translate agreed initiatives into concrete projects and tangible results,” Kosherbayev said during a meeting with Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Katherina Reiche.

Moreover, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route strengthens Kazakhstan's role as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia. Germany is interested in reliable alternative supply routes, while Kazakhstan gains opportunities to develop infrastructure and industrial cooperation.

The Kazakhstan–Germany relationship reflects mutual interest. Germany seeks stable resource supplies, while Kazakhstan aims to attract investment, technology, and financing for developing new sectors. Joint projects in energy, industry, and logistics create conditions for mutual benefit, allowing Kazakhstan to diversify its economy and Germany to strengthen its market position and ensure resource security.

Future closer cooperation will focus on production localization, technology transfer, green energy development, and the expansion of transport corridors. This will enable Kazakhstan to diversify its economy and attract investment, while Germany consolidates its resource and technological base in a strategically important region.