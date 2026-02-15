Only 1 In 5 Professionals In Singapore And Malaysia Demonstrate AI-Ready Skills, New Epitome Data Reveals

MENAFN - Media OutReach Newswire) Aggregated multi-year assessments in Singapore and Malaysia highlight skills gaps as AI adoption accelerates SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2026 – As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across organisations, new data from workforce intelligence company Epitome Global signals that skills gaps may constrain the next phase of AI-driven productivity.Based on aggregated skills assessments conducted across Singapore and Malaysia between 2023 and 2025, only around one in five professionals consistently demonstrate characteristics associated with AI-ready skills, including persistence, curiosity and reflective learning.The findings are drawn from assessment data involving more than 200 participants across workforce development, employability and organisational programmes. While more than 70% of participants report advanced digital literacy, deeper skills gaps remain: approximately 56% rate themselves at a basic level in decision-making, and around 42% report only basic confidence in computational thinking, skills increasingly required to supervise AI tools, interpret outputs and integrate technology into workflows.The data signals that as AI tools become more accessible, workforce readiness, rather than technology availability, may emerge as the primary constraint on performance in 2026.“AI tools are scaling faster than workforce readiness,” said Kevin Chan, CEO of Epitome Global.“In the next phase of adoption, the differentiator will not be access to technology, but clarity around what people can actually do, how they make decisions, adapt and collaborate with AI-enabled systems.”

Five Workplace Trends to Watch in 2026

Based on these findings, Epitome identifies five workplace trends expected to shape organisations in 2026:Only around 1 in 5 workers consistently display behaviours associated with AI ready talent, such as persistence, curiosity and reflective learning.Rapid AI adoption in the workplace in 2025 revealed gaps in AI integration: Despite strong uptake, 65% of organisations in Singapore remain focused on basic AI use cases, highlighting limits in scaling and embedding AI into workflows.Workers across Southeast Asia and India shifting from cost based outsourcing toward higher value technical roles: Professionals in markets such as the Philippines, Vietnam and India are expanding into engineering, product, IT and data science functions, competing more directly in global talent markets.Intensifying fire and hire cycles as organisations rebalance skills: In 2026, companies will continue to cut roles that no longer match future needs while hiring selectively for advanced technical and cross functional capabilities.As Asia ages, employers are looking at how senior professionals can contribute as knowledge carriers, reviewers of AI assisted outputs and cross functional mentors. As organisations move further into 2026, differences in outcomes are likely to be shaped less by the number of AI tools deployed and more by how clearly organisations understand, measure and develop workforce skills.