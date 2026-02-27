403
Futures Fall As Gold Retreats
Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as gold prices retreated, while futures for Wall Street indexes also traded lower.
The TSX added 156.95 points to conclude Thursday at 34,127.33, yet another record high.
March futures dipped 0.2% Friday.
In corporate news, Bombardier CEO Eric Martel said on Thursday that India's efforts to improve its aviation infrastructure will give the aircraft manufacturer a long-term chance to boost sales of business jets. Bombardier shares closed at $277.23.
Investment firm Fairfax is the frontrunner to buy a majority stake in Indian lender IDBI Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Fairfax shares closed Thursday at $2,337.66,
On the economic front, Statistics Canada said GDP - expanded 0.2% in December, predominantly on strength in services-producing industries.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 21.62 points, or 2%, to 1,084.97.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures slipped on Friday after down day for the S&P 500, as traders looked ahead to an inflation reading.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials descended 355 points, or 0.7%, to 49,176.
Futures for the much broader index settled 40 points to 6,963.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ dropped 153 points, or 0.6%. to 24,928.
Notable software names fell. Salesforce tumbled more than 2%, and Microsoft lost about 1%, weighing on Dow futures.
Cybersecurity company Zscaler shed 9% after deferred revenue and billings in the fiscal second quarter missed expectations. CoreWeave fell 11% on disappointing guidance.
Downbeat reactions to key tech earnings pressured the broader market on Thursday. The S&P 500 lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite declined 1.2%. The 30-stock Dow ended the session higher by 17 points, or less than 0.1%.
Nvidia's 5.5% loss on the day came to a surprise to many investors, who remain bullish on the chipmaker given its blowout fourth-quarter results and upcoming product cycle.
Market participants attributed the decline in shares to doubts around Nvidia's deal with OpenAI, weak sentiment over the artificial intelligence trade and concerns about hyperscalers' lofty AI capital expenditures.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2%,, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was boosted 1%.
Oil prices soared $1.72 to $66.93 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $6.20 to $5,200.40 U.S an ounce.
