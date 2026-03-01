Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Call From Libyan Presidential Council Chief

2026-03-01 05:30:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday a telephone call from the president of the Libyan Presidential Council Dr. Mohammad Al-Menfi.
During the call, President Al-Menfi reassured about Kuwait, its leadership and people in the wake of the heinous Iranian attack on the country's land.
Al-Menfi expressed his country's strong condemnation and denunciation of this blatant attack, a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and its airspace, along international law and the UN Charter.
He also underlined full support for Kuwait, its leadership and people in all measures and decisions made by the country to maintain its sovereignty, security and stability.
Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings and deep thanks of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for Libya's supportive position to Kuwait.
His Highness the Crown Prince also highly thanked the President for this sincere fraternal initiative, wishing him everlasting good health. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

