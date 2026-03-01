Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oman FM Vows To Continue Peace Initiatives

2026-03-01 03:45:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi said on Sunday that his country would continue all initiatives aimed at realizing peace and security in the region and the wider world.
The Omani foreign minister made the remarks during a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which they deliberated on the ongoing escalation and its implications for the security and stability of the region, alongside international efforts underway to contain it, according to Oman's official news agency.
He reaffirmed the Sultanate of Oman's steadfast commitment to all initiatives aimed at realizing peace and security in the region and the wider world, expressing Omanآ's appreciation for the pivotal role undertaken by the UN Secretary-General in this regard.
For his part, the UN Secretary-General lauded the role assumed by the Sultanate of Oman in facilitating communication and sustaining support for negotiation efforts under all circumstances and conditions. (end)
