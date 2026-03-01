403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oman FM Vows To Continue Peace Initiatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi said on Sunday that his country would continue all initiatives aimed at realizing peace and security in the region and the wider world.
The Omani foreign minister made the remarks during a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which they deliberated on the ongoing escalation and its implications for the security and stability of the region, alongside international efforts underway to contain it, according to Oman's official news agency.
He reaffirmed the Sultanate of Oman's steadfast commitment to all initiatives aimed at realizing peace and security in the region and the wider world, expressing Omanآ's appreciation for the pivotal role undertaken by the UN Secretary-General in this regard.
For his part, the UN Secretary-General lauded the role assumed by the Sultanate of Oman in facilitating communication and sustaining support for negotiation efforts under all circumstances and conditions. (end)
maa
The Omani foreign minister made the remarks during a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which they deliberated on the ongoing escalation and its implications for the security and stability of the region, alongside international efforts underway to contain it, according to Oman's official news agency.
He reaffirmed the Sultanate of Oman's steadfast commitment to all initiatives aimed at realizing peace and security in the region and the wider world, expressing Omanآ's appreciation for the pivotal role undertaken by the UN Secretary-General in this regard.
For his part, the UN Secretary-General lauded the role assumed by the Sultanate of Oman in facilitating communication and sustaining support for negotiation efforts under all circumstances and conditions. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment