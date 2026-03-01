Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Airways: Transporting Nationals To Jeddah, Then To Kuwait By Land

2026-03-01 03:45:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Airways announced on Sunday readiness to transport Kuwaiti citizens, who want to return home and have passports and bookings in advance, from destinations which have partnership planes from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia then to Kuwait by land.
In a press release, the company said the move came within the framework of its commitment to national responsibility and keenness on facilitating the return of its nationals amid these exceptional conditions in the region.
For further details, the company urged those nationals to contact at hotline (171) inside Kuwait and 0096524345555 outside the country or through what's app service: 009651802050. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

