USA's Shadley Van Schalkwyk Equals Record For Most T20 WC Wickets

Shadley van Schalkwyk Equals T20 World Cup Record

USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk levelled with Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede for the joint-most wickets in a single T20 World Cup edition by an associate team cricketer. Shadley achieved this milestone during his side's clash against Namibia at Chennai on Sunday. In his four overs, he took two wickets for 30 runs.

The 37-year-old is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 13 wickets in four innings at an average of 7.76, with two four-fers and best figures of 4/25. De Leede also took 13 wickets for the Netherlands at an average of 13.00 in eight matches at the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

USA Sets a Formidable Total

The US won the toss and elected to bat first. A 68-run stand between Monank Patel, the skipper (52 in 30 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shayan Jahangir (22 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) started off things for USA.

After a stumble which left them at 103/3 in 11.4 overs, it was Sanjay Krishnamurthi's fiery 68* in 33 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes and Milind Kumar (28* in 20 balls, with a four and six), which took USA to 199/4 in 20 overs.

Willem Myburgh (2/22) and Gerhard Erasmus (2/27) were the top wicket-takers for Namibia.

Namibia's Chase Falls Short

In the run-chase of 200 runs, Louren Steenkamp (58 in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Jan Frylinck (19) started off with a 54-run stand for the first wicket.

However, Namibia continued to lose wickets regularly thereafter. JJ Smit (31 in 23 balls, with a four and six) did try to put up a fight, but Namibia could just make 168/6 in 20 overs.

Besides Shadley's two wickets, Saurabh Netrawalkar, Ali Khan and Shubham Ranjane also took a wicket. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)