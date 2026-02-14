Paras Health Srinagar Launches Kashmir's First Integrated Breast Cancer Care Program

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a landmark development for cancer care in the Valley, Paras Health Srinagar has launched Kashmir's first Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care Program in the private sector, bringing advanced surgical treatment-including fluorescence-guided breast surgery-rehabilitation, and psychological support together under one roof. The program, introduced in Srinagar, aims to ensure that women diagnosed with breast cancer receive complete, coordinated, and evidence-based care within Kashmir itself, significantly reducing the need to travel outside the region for specialized treatment.

Breast cancer remains the most prevalent malignancy among women in Jammu & Kashmir, with cases steadily rising over the past five years. Official figures show that 908 cases were recorded in 2021, increasing to 916 in 2022, 923 in 2023, 930 in 2024, and 938 by 2025. This consistent upward trend reflects a growing disease burden in the region and underscores the urgent need for structured, specialized, and locally accessible breast cancer services. Until now, many patients have had to seek advanced care outside the Valley, often facing delays, financial strain, and emotional stress during an already challenging period.

Commenting on this, Dr. Shabnam Bashir, Director of the Program at Paras Health Srinagar, said,“Breast cancer care should not begin and end in the operating theatre. It requires precision in surgery, structured rehabilitation, and long-term follow-up. Our focus is to provide complete, evidence-based treatment within Kashmir so that women can recover with confidence and dignity, without having to leave their support systems behind.”

Dr. Murtuza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Health Srinagar, added,“As a healthcare institution, our responsibility goes beyond introducing new services; We must strengthen systems of care. This program brings together advanced technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and rehabilitation in a single integrated program, ensuring that patients in the Valley receive the same standards of treatment available in larger metropolitan centers.”

A key highlight of the program is the introduction of advanced fluorescence-guided breast surgery, a technology that uses a specialized dye and imaging system to help surgeons clearly visualize cancer tissue and lymphatic pathways during the operation. By providing real-time guidance, this approach enhances surgical precision, improves outcomes, and significantly reduces the likelihood of repeat surgeries. The Centre will also offer extreme oncoplastic breast conservation procedures, enabling women with larger tumors to preserve the breast while maintaining oncological safety and cosmetic outcomes.

Recognizing that breast cancer care extends beyond the operating theatre, the facility has established a dedicated Lymphedema Prevention and Breast Rehabilitation Unit focused on preventing long-term arm swelling and disability following surgery. The program also integrates specialized onco-nutrition support, pain and palliative care services, and professional psychological counselling for patients and their families. Each case will be reviewed by a multidisciplinary breast team comprising surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists, along with radiologists, pathologists, physiotherapists, and counsellors to ensure individualized and evidence-based treatment planning.

With this initiative, Paras Health Srinagar aims to set a new benchmark in breast cancer care in Kashmir, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced, accessible, and compassionate healthcare to the people of the Valley.

