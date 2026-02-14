403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Links Gaza Ceasefire to Red Sea Stability
(MENAFN) China has stated that a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could create conditions for complete de-escalation in the Red Sea, emphasizing the strong link between regional stability and conflicts in the Middle East.
Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Yemen, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach a political resolution to the long-running conflict in Yemen.
"The situations in Yemen and the Red Sea are closely linked to the overall situation in the Middle East. Only a genuine, comprehensive, and lasting ceasefire in Gaza can truly quell the situation in the Red Sea," Fu told the council.
He stressed the importance of fully implementing the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire, calling for an end to attacks that breach the truce, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and progress toward a two-state solution.
Fu added that China will continue cooperating with global partners to advance a political solution in Yemen and restore broader peace and stability across the Middle East. "China supports safeguarding Yemen's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and calls on all parties to resolve differences and disputes through political dialogue, strive for early reconciliation, and promptly begin economic reconstruction," he said.
Highlighting the humanitarian situation, Fu noted that nearly 18 million Yemenis face severe food insecurity, urging increased funding for UN aid agencies and stronger protections for civilians and humanitarian personnel.
Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Yemen, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach a political resolution to the long-running conflict in Yemen.
"The situations in Yemen and the Red Sea are closely linked to the overall situation in the Middle East. Only a genuine, comprehensive, and lasting ceasefire in Gaza can truly quell the situation in the Red Sea," Fu told the council.
He stressed the importance of fully implementing the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire, calling for an end to attacks that breach the truce, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and progress toward a two-state solution.
Fu added that China will continue cooperating with global partners to advance a political solution in Yemen and restore broader peace and stability across the Middle East. "China supports safeguarding Yemen's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and calls on all parties to resolve differences and disputes through political dialogue, strive for early reconciliation, and promptly begin economic reconstruction," he said.
Highlighting the humanitarian situation, Fu noted that nearly 18 million Yemenis face severe food insecurity, urging increased funding for UN aid agencies and stronger protections for civilians and humanitarian personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
World Laureates Association Launches OPENSCI To Pioneer A Future-Oriented Open Scientific Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment