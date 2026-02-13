Cora Systems To Demonstrate SAP-Integrated PPM Solution At 11Th Annual SAP A&D Innovation Days

MENAFN - GetNews)



FedRAMP Moderate Ready platform brings two-way S/4HANA integration, IPMDAR reporting, and EVM capabilities to Marco Island event

Cora Systems, a provider of project portfolio management (PPM) software for aerospace, defense, and government contracting organizations, today announced its participation at SAP A&D Innovation Days 2026, taking place March 9-11 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida. The 11th annual event brings together industry leaders and technology experts to examine how digital tools are shaping operations across the aerospace and defense sectors.

At the event, Cora will present its PPM platform, which provides aerospace and defense organizations with a single system for schedule management, cost control, risk analysis, Earned Value Management (EVM), and IPMDAR reporting. The platform is designed specifically for program managers and control account managers working on complex government contracts.

Cora's SAP connector runs on the Business Technology Platform

Cora PPM became available on the SAP Store in 2024 as the first specialist-led enterprise PPM solution built on SAP's Business Technology Platform (BTP). The platform provides two-way integration with SAP S/4HANA, allowing organizations to synchronize financial data, workforce planning, and project execution in a single view.

The integration addresses a common problem in aerospace and defense programs: the gap between financial forecasting systems and operational workforce planning tools. When actuals from S/4HANA flow into Cora's platform, program managers can see how contractual obligations align with resource capacity without switching between multiple systems or reconciling spreadsheets.

"Organizations running SAP have made a significant investment in their ERP infrastructure," said Philip Martin, CEO of Cora Systems. "Our SAP-certified connector lets them extend that investment into program management without replacing what already works. The two-way data flow means finance and project teams are working from the same numbers."

The platform meets FedRAMP Moderate security requirements

Cora PPM achieved FedRAMP Moderate Ready status in 2025 and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace. This designation means a FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization (3PAO) has verified that the platform meets the cybersecurity standards required for use by U.S. federal agencies.

The FedRAMP Moderate baseline applies to systems handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). For defense contractors working on DoD programs or civilian agencies managing sensitive project data, this certification removes a procurement barrier. Agencies can adopt the platform without conducting their own security assessments from scratch.

The solution is available to federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, federal research institutions, and government contractors in a secure government cloud environment.

EVM and IPMDAR reporting come built into the platform

Government contractors bidding on DoD programs face strict performance measurement requirements. The Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) evaluates contractor Earned Value Management Systems against EIA-748-D guidelines and EVMSIG standards. Cora's platform includes eight EVM techniques with configurable thresholds that alert control account managers when cost or schedule variances exceed acceptable limits.

The platform also generates Integrated Program Management Data and Analysis Report (IPMDAR) outputs, compiling contract performance data, schedule information, and narrative datasets into the format required by government agencies. Built-in templates align with agency specifications, reducing the manual effort typically required to produce compliant reports.

A 14-point schedule health check runs at configurable intervals, flagging issues such as missing logic, negative float, or constraints that could affect baseline integrity. These automated checks support the surveillance requirements contractors face under DCMA oversight.

Attendees can schedule meetings in advance

SAP A&D Innovation Days draws decision-makers from IT, operations, and manufacturing within aerospace and defense companies. Cora's team will be available throughout the three-day event to discuss specific program management requirements and demonstrate platform capabilities.

Organizations interested in meeting with Cora at the event can request time in advance through the company's website at corasystems/events/sap-innovation-days-2026 or contact the company directly.

About Cora Systems

Cora Systems provides strategic project and portfolio management software to organizations managing complex programs. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland, the company works with customers in more than 50 countries across aerospace and defense, government contracting, manufacturing, engineering and construction, life sciences, and other industries. Customers include Honeywell, the City of London Corporation, and TT Electronics. The Cora platform integrates scheduling, forecasting, resource management, and financial controls to help organizations deliver projects on time and within budget.

For more information, visit corasystems

About SAP A&D Innovation Days

SAP A&D Innovation Days is an annual event for aerospace and defense industry professionals to explore digital solutions and network with peers and technology partners. The 2026 event marks the 11th year of the conference, which features keynote presentations, interactive sessions, and opportunities to meet with SAP partners who serve the A&D sector.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. See sap/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.