Dubai's Damac Signs Global Partnership With Oracle Red Bull Racing For Formula 1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai-based property developers are increasingly going global in terms of project developments and sponsorship deals.

On Friday, Dubai-based master developer Damac Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, announced a long-term global partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful and iconic teams in Formula 1 history.

The developer's branding will appear on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 car's halo and side pods, as well as the team principal and driver team kit, helmets and race suits.

The announcement follows Damac's recent global partnership with Chelsea Football Club, unveiled in April 2025, which saw the developer become the club's front-of-jersey sponsor for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. The collaboration also marked the launch of Chelsea Residences by Damac, the world's first football-branded residential development, located in Dubai.

Previously, it partnered with Roberto Cavalli and Paramount as well.

Last year, Samana Developers also announced a sponsorship agreement with Al Nasr Sports Club, one of the oldest sports clubs in the UAE.

“We have always believed that strong brands are built through meaningful and authentic partnerships. Over the years, we've collaborated with global leaders across fashion, hospitality, and football, and today, we are proud to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing, one of the most successful teams in Formula 1,” said Amira Sajwani, managing director of sales and development at Damac Properties.

“I truly believe that no real estate developer in the UAE has built a partnership portfolio as diverse and globally impactful as Damac's, and this collaboration is a powerful testament to that journey,” she added.

Ali Sajwani, managing director of operations, finance, and hospitality at Damac, added:“Formula 1 has always been a passion of mine, and I deeply understand both the scale and global influence of this industry. We are constantly seeking partnerships that are distinctive, powerful, and aligned with our ambition to be a trendsetter in the market.”

Laurent Mekies, CEO and team principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said the partnership will open avenues for stronger global engagement and create meaningful impact for both organisations.



