COOKIE Coin Establishes Ambassadors In 120 Countries, Reshaping The Web3 Ecosystem

COOKIE Coin, which has recently gained attention in the blockchain industry, is a community-driven meme coin designed to grow through fun and active participation. It embodies the spirit of community, creativity, and rewards, focusing on building a sustainable ecosystem centered around strong community bonds rather than mere financial value.

■COOKIE Coin's Economic Structure & Ecosystem Development

The total supply of COOKIE Coin is 1.95 billion tokens, with no additional issuance planned. The allocation plan is as follows:

. 30% (585 million tokens) → Community rewards (events, reviews, airdrops, etc.)

. 25% → Token sales

. 20% → Marketing and ecosystem expansion

. 15% → Team and developers (1-year vesting)

. 10% → Reserve funds

Notably, the 15% allocated to the team and developers is subject to a one-year vesting period to prevent price volatility at listing. The tokens will then be gradually unlocked or re-vested over time. This measure prioritizes pre-sale participation and rewards for community contributors.

■COOKIE Coin's Step-by-Step Growth Strategy

COOKIE Coin follows a long-term roadmap with four development phases:

1. Building a community and securing initial users through airdrops

2. Acquiring over 10,000 holders and forming partnerships with key influencers

3. Listing on decentralized exchanges (DEX) and launching large-scale marketing campaigns

4. Targeting 100,000+ holders, introducing NFTs, Web3 games, and an e-commerce platform

Further expansion will be pursued through listings on centralized exchanges (CEX).

■Integration of COOKIE Coin and Powder Token

Within the COOKIE Coin ecosystem, Powder Token will play a crucial role. Powder Token will be rewarded to Web3 game participants, platform users, and NFT holders, and can be exchanged at a fixed ratio for COOKIE Coin.

Especially, users engaging in Web3 gaming and NFT-based mining activities can earn Powder Tokens, which can be converted into COOKIE Coin and traded on both DEX and CEX or used for real-life transactions.

■COOKIE Coin's Global Expansion Strategy

COOKIE Coin is actively building a global community by recruiting verified blockchain influencers (directors) in 120 countries. The first batch of directors has already been selected in Japan, China, Thailand, Nigeria, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Canada, and Bangladesh.

Additionally, COOKIE Coin is developing a Telegram-based Web3 game and utilizing AI technology to produce multilingual music content tailored to different countries, aiming to establish localized brand recognition worldwide.

■COOKIE Coin's Vision

Beyond being a simple meme coin, COOKIE Coin aspires to build a strong Web3-based community platform. To achieve this, blockchain and AI experts are working together to create a sustainable ecosystem that combines entertainment and rewards.

For the latest updates on COOKIE Coin, visit the official website, where continuous updates will be provided to support the growth of the global community.







Media Contact

Company Name: Cookie Coin

Contact Person: Kim Do Jong

Email: [email protected]

Country: Korea

Website: