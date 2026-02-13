United Flow Technologies Expands Southeast Presence with Acquisitions of CS3 Water Works and Principle Environmental

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irving, TX, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets, today announced the strategic acquisitions of CS3 Water Works and Principle Environmental. These additions significantly strengthen UFT's presence across the Southeast and Florida, expanding the Company's valve and process equipment capabilities in key growth markets.







UFT Acquires CS3 Water Works and Principle Environmental

The acquisitions reinforce UFT's strategy to deepen regional expertise while broadening its portfolio of solutions to better serve municipal and industrial customers throughout the Southeast.

CS3 Water Works

CS3 Water Works is a Florida-based provider of valves and related waterworks solutions, serving municipalities and utilities across the state. With a strong reputation for technical expertise and responsive service, CS3 expands UFT's valve and flow control presence in Florida and enhances its ability to support critical water infrastructure throughout the region.

“CS3 has built an outstanding reputation in the Florida market through technical excellence and strong customer relationships,” said Matt Hart, Chief Executive Officer of United Flow Technologies.“Their expertise in valves and flow control further strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive, high-quality solutions across one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.”

“We are proud to join United Flow Technologies and align with a team that shares our commitment to service and long-term partnership,” said Brian Drexel, President of CS3 Water Works.“This partnership provides additional resources and capabilities that will allow us to better serve our customers while maintaining the relationships and responsiveness they depend on.”

Principle Environmental, Inc.

Principle Environmental delivers process equipment solutions across Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. The company brings a wide breadth of product offerings and industry experience, strengthening UFT's ability to serve customers across multiple Southeastern markets.

“Principle Environmental adds meaningful scale and technical depth to the Southeast,” said Hart.“Their comprehensive portfolio of process equipment solutions and strong regional expertise enhance our ability to support municipalities and industrial clients with reliable, long-term infrastructure tools.”

“Joining UFT represents an exciting opportunity for our team and our customers,” said Bob Sender, Co-President of Principle Environmental.“The partnership expands our access to resources and collaboration while preserving the local expertise and customer focus that define our business.”

Together, CS3 Water Works and Principle Environmental advance UFT's mission to protect and enhance water resources by delivering industry-leading technical expertise, a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, and trusted local support across the communities they serve.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. As a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, UFT continues to deepen its technical expertise, expand opportunities for its team members, and support communities in building and maintaining reliable water infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit .

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since its inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. The firm's public equity group, Stockbridge, founded in 2007, manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit .

