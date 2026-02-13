Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline 2025: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight UCB Pharma, Lipella Pharma, Allergan, Puretech Health, Imbrium

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Interstitial Cystitis pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Interstitial Cystitis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Interstitial Cystitis Market.

The Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Interstitial Cystitis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Interstitial Cystitis companies working in the treatment market are UCB Pharma, Imbrium Therapeutics, PureTech Health, Seikagaku Corporation, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrative Therapeutics, Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Vaneltix Pharma, Inc./Prevail Infoworks, Inc, and others, are developing therapies for the Interstitial Cystitis treatment



Emerging Interstitial Cystitis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Certolizumab pegol, Sunobinop, IMB 150, SI-722, IW-3300, Peppermint oil, Ferumoxytol, BOTOX, VNX001, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Interstitial Cystitis market in the coming years.

In March 2025, Imbrium Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma, announced the completion of the final patient visit in its Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT06285214) assessing the investigational oral therapy sunobinop (V117957) for the treatment of interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS).

In March 2025, Hyloris reported a favorable interim review for its ALENURA clinical trial, with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommending the study's continuation. Patient enrollment is anticipated to conclude by the end of 2025. ALENURA is being developed as a potential first-line therapy for interstitial cystitis.

In April 2024, Glycologix, Inc. (“Glycologix”), a clinical-stage biopharma company specializing in biopolymer therapies for soft tissue protection and repair, announced that results from its multi-center Phase 1b trial of GLX-100 in Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS) will be presented at the 2025 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting. In June 2023, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialized biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to meeting unmet medical requirements by reimagining existing medications, announced the enrollment of the first participant in a Phase 2 trial for AlenuraTM. This trial involves four arms and compares the product candidate to its individual components, heparin and lidocaine, as well as a placebo. AlenuraTM is an innovative bladder instillation product in its clinical stage, integrating lidocaine, a well-known anesthetic, in a novel alkalinized formulation with heparin, a glycoso-amino-glycan (GAG), found in bladder mucous membranes. AlenuraTM shows promise as a potential primary pharmaceutical treatment for acute pain among patients diagnosed with interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome.

Interstitial Cystitis, also known as Bladder Pain Syndrome (BPS), is a chronic condition characterized by inflammation and irritation of the tissues lining the wall of the bladder. It is a type of painful bladder syndrome that can lead to discomfort, pressure, and pain in the pelvic region. The exact cause of interstitial cystitis is not well understood, and it can be challenging to diagnose.

Certolizumab pegol: UCB Pharma

Sunobinop: Imbrium Therapeutics

IMB 150: PureTech Health

SI-722: Seikagaku Corporation

IW-3300: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Peppermint oil: Integrative Therapeutics, Inc.

Ferumoxytol: Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BOTOX: Allergan VNX001: Vaneltix Pharma, Inc./Prevail Infoworks, Inc

Interstitial Cystitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Interstitial Cystitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Interstitial Cystitis Assessment by Product Type

Interstitial Cystitis By Stage and Product Type

Interstitial Cystitis Assessment by Route of Administration

Interstitial Cystitis By Stage and Route of Administration

Interstitial Cystitis Assessment by Molecule Type Interstitial Cystitis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Interstitial Cystitis Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Interstitial Cystitis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Interstitial Cystitis are - Integrative Therapeutics, Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vaneltix Pharma, Inc., Prevail Infoworks, Inc., and others.

The Interstitial Cystitis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Interstitial Cystitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Interstitial Cystitis Treatment.

Interstitial Cystitis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Interstitial Cystitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Interstitial Cystitis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Interstitial Cystitis, increase in Research and Development are some of the important factors that are fueling the Interstitial Cystitis Market.

Interstitial Cystitis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of approved drugs, lack of understanding about the cause of the disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Interstitial Cystitis Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key Interstitial Cystitis Companies: UCB Pharma, Imbrium Therapeutics, PureTech Health, Seikagaku Corporation, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Integrative Therapeutics, Inc., Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Vaneltix Pharma, Inc./Prevail Infoworks, Inc, and others

Key Interstitial Cystitis Therapies: Certolizumab pegol, Sunobinop, IMB 150, SI-722, IW-3300, Peppermint oil, Ferumoxytol, BOTOX, VNX001, and others

Interstitial Cystitis Therapeutic Assessment: Interstitial Cystitis current marketed and Interstitial Cystitis emerging therapies Interstitial Cystitis Market Dynamics: Interstitial Cystitis market drivers and Interstitial Cystitis market barriers

