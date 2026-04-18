Egypt Accelerates Hospital Upgrades, Puts Up Urgent Overhaul Plan For Matrouh

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is stepping up the pace of ongoing healthcare projects and has put up an urgent plan to upgrade hospitals in Matrouh ahead of the summer season, the Ministry of Health said.

In a statement, the ministry said Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with representatives of the Interior Ministry's healthcare services fund to review progress on national health projects and digital transformation efforts.

Abdel Ghaffar stressed the importance of closer coordination among state institutions to accelerate implementation, highlighting the need to upgrade healthcare facilities and ensure the timely delivery of high-quality medical services.

The meeting reviewed completion rates of projects across the country, as well as challenges facing some sites and mechanisms to address them to ensure adherence to set timelines. It also followed up on outcomes from previous meetings and explored ways to enhance coordination among relevant entities to improve execution efficiency.

The minister directed the preparation of an urgent plan to upgrade hospitals in El Dabaa, El Hammam, and Ras El Hekma, alongside continued development of Alamein Hospital and the construction of El-Alamein El-Roum Hospital.

The plan includes the temporary relocation of some medical services to ensure continuity of care during construction, while accelerating work to meet rising demand during the peak summer season.

Abdel Ghaffar also emphasised the need for sustained coordination to overcome obstacles and maintain momentum towards project targets.

The ministry said these efforts form part of a broader strategy to upgrade healthcare infrastructure and advance digital transformation across the sector, with the aim of improving service quality and accessibility.