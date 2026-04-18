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Deep Tech Firm Earns Great Place To Work® Certification With 90% Employee Trust Score
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 18, 2026: BUSINESSNEXT, a global leader in autonomous banking technology platform, has been certified as a Great Place To Work (GPTW), a globally recognized benchmark for workplace excellence.
The recognition reinforces BUSINESSNEXT's efforts to build a strong deep-tech company culture that is based on trust, high performance, and employee satisfaction across its global workforce. It also highlights how deep-tech companies in India can attract the right talent by focusing on employee experience.
The certification follows an extensive, independent assessment by GPTW India, based entirely on anonymous employee feedback. With a trust score exceeding 90%, the recognition reflects the strong alignment between BUSINESSNEXT's people practices and the expectations of its employees across roles, geographies, and career stages.
At a time when organisations worldwide are navigating rapid technological change and evolving employee expectations, the company has continued to focus on creating a work environment anchored in trust, growth, and purpose. The company's people strategy centers on empowering employees through continuous learning, focusing on employee wellbeing, leadership accessibility, and a culture that actively listens to employee voices and this recognition reaffirms BUSINESSNEXT's intent of creating a workplace where employees feel respected, supported, and motivated to do their best work.
With offices in 14 countries spanning APAC, GCC, Africa and North America, the company operates in diverse markets while maintaining consistent employee experience.
Commenting on the certification, Lipika Mohanty, Head of People at BUSINESSNEXT, said, "We are proud to receive the Great Place To Work certification. A great workplace is not built by policies or perks alone - it is built on trust, respect, and the everyday experiences of employees. This recognition is a direct reflection of how our people feel about working at BUSINESSNEXT. With a score of over 90%, the certification reflects the strong trust our employees have in the organisation. As we continue to grow globally in an AI-driven world, we remain committed to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to perform at their best."
This certification places BUSINESSNEXT amongst organizations globally recognized for fostering strong workplace cultures and are committed to employee well-being and workplace excellence.
The certification is valid until April 2027, during which time BUSINESSNEXT will continue to maintain the standards that led to this achievement and strengthen its people-first culture.
About BUSINESSNEXT
BUSINESSNEXT is the Operating System for Autonomous Financial Services, enabling banks and financial institutions to transition from digital to autonomous operations. Trusted by 120+ institutions globally, its AI-native platform helps organizations improve customer experiences, drive operational efficiency, and achieve measurable business outcomes-activating self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-governing financial enterprises.
The recognition reinforces BUSINESSNEXT's efforts to build a strong deep-tech company culture that is based on trust, high performance, and employee satisfaction across its global workforce. It also highlights how deep-tech companies in India can attract the right talent by focusing on employee experience.
The certification follows an extensive, independent assessment by GPTW India, based entirely on anonymous employee feedback. With a trust score exceeding 90%, the recognition reflects the strong alignment between BUSINESSNEXT's people practices and the expectations of its employees across roles, geographies, and career stages.
At a time when organisations worldwide are navigating rapid technological change and evolving employee expectations, the company has continued to focus on creating a work environment anchored in trust, growth, and purpose. The company's people strategy centers on empowering employees through continuous learning, focusing on employee wellbeing, leadership accessibility, and a culture that actively listens to employee voices and this recognition reaffirms BUSINESSNEXT's intent of creating a workplace where employees feel respected, supported, and motivated to do their best work.
With offices in 14 countries spanning APAC, GCC, Africa and North America, the company operates in diverse markets while maintaining consistent employee experience.
Commenting on the certification, Lipika Mohanty, Head of People at BUSINESSNEXT, said, "We are proud to receive the Great Place To Work certification. A great workplace is not built by policies or perks alone - it is built on trust, respect, and the everyday experiences of employees. This recognition is a direct reflection of how our people feel about working at BUSINESSNEXT. With a score of over 90%, the certification reflects the strong trust our employees have in the organisation. As we continue to grow globally in an AI-driven world, we remain committed to creating an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to perform at their best."
This certification places BUSINESSNEXT amongst organizations globally recognized for fostering strong workplace cultures and are committed to employee well-being and workplace excellence.
The certification is valid until April 2027, during which time BUSINESSNEXT will continue to maintain the standards that led to this achievement and strengthen its people-first culture.
About BUSINESSNEXT
BUSINESSNEXT is the Operating System for Autonomous Financial Services, enabling banks and financial institutions to transition from digital to autonomous operations. Trusted by 120+ institutions globally, its AI-native platform helps organizations improve customer experiences, drive operational efficiency, and achieve measurable business outcomes-activating self-learning, self-optimizing, and self-governing financial enterprises.
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