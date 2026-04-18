Delhi Police Nab Two After Brief Encounter, Solve Attempt To Murder Case Within 24 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) In a swift and high-risk operation, the Delhi Police apprehended two accused involved in an attempted murder in the Chhawla area, following an early morning gunfire exchange in Dwarka. The case, which involved a targeted killing attempt, was solved within 24 hours of registration, officials said.

The incident took place on April 17 in Shyam Vihar Phase 2 under Police Station Chhawla, where two armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle. One of them attempted to fire at the complainant at point-blank range, but the weapon failed to discharge. A case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of the law on April 18, prompting an intensive manhunt.

Acting on“precise human intelligence”, a team from AATS Dwarka intercepted the accused, identified as Rocky (22) and Sumit alias Koki (24), near the Urban Extension Road (UER) at around 5.35 a.m. on Sunday. According to the police, the duo was travelling on a Yamaha motorcycle when they were stopped.

“When challenged to surrender, the accused person, Rocky, opened fire upon the police team, discharging three rounds with intent to endanger lives,” the press release stated, adding that one of the bullets struck the bulletproof vest of a head constable.

The police team exercised restraint and retaliated in controlled self-defence.“The police team retaliated with three rounds... hitting the accused Rocky below his left knee and apprehending him after a brief scuffle,” the statement said. The second accused, Sumit, was overpowered and found carrying a loaded country-made firearm.

Police confirmed that Rocky was the one who attempted to fire during the original incident, while Sumit was riding the motorcycle. A 7.65 mm pistol with two live cartridges and three spent shells was recovered from Rocky, while another firearm with a live cartridge was seized from Sumit. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered.

The injured accused was shifted to a hospital, and a fresh case has been registered under additional provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Calling the operation a success, the police said it reflects their“Zero Tolerance Against Crime”, adding that“perpetrators of heinous acts and armed assailants are confronted with courage, restraint, and swift justice”.