Jalali, Donors Discuss Stronger Cooperation, Sustainable Health Services

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The leadership of the Ministry of Public Health has held discussions with representatives of international donor agencies on improving coordination, strengthening cooperation, and ensuring the provision of sustainable healthcare services to the people of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the ministry, Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali held an online meeting with representatives of international donor agencies, including UNFPA, UNDP, the World Bank, the Global Fund, GAVI, and the European Union.

The statement said the meeting discussed the proper implementation of the national health policy, future strategic direction, expansion and strengthening of health services, possible reductions in funding after 2026, the need for a gradual transfer of financial responsibilities, and challenges caused by natural disasters and logistical constraints.

The ministry also stated that it appreciated the continued support of its partners and urged donors to intensify efforts to mobilize additional resources.

Minister Jalali also provided detailed explanations regarding the gradual assumption of financial responsibilities and the provision of sustainable healthcare services.

According to the statement, donors expressed appreciation for the ministry's leadership, affirmed their support for the continuation of health services and coordination with international partners, and reiterated their commitment to continued assistance.

The statement concluded that the meeting ended with a renewed emphasis on strengthening cooperation between the two sides and a commitment to providing sustainable healthcare services to the people of Afghanistan.

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