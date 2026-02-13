Global Top Auditor Bureau Veritas Confirms Vitaking's 57-Ton Gold Reserves, Setting New Standard For Gold RWA Audits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Global leading quality certification and risk management institution Bureau Veritas (必维国际检验集团) has recently completed a comprehensive audit of Vitaking's gold reserves, confirming that the project has successfully accumulated 57,646 standard gold bars, totaling approximately 57.6 tons of physical gold with 0.9999 purity. This audit report numbered SGMSG-25-00257/BVS/ISL marks a major breakthrough in physical asset verification for the world's first large-scale gold RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization project.

According to the audit document, all gold employs serial number management and is distributed across international-grade vaults in Singapore and Indonesia, including Brink's Singapore, Malca-Amit Singapore, and PT. Brinks Solutions Indonesia. This design ensures that even in extreme circumstances, the ownership and integrity of the gold will not be threatened.

"This audit signifies that we have broken the trust gap between digital assets and the real world with data and physical assets," Vitaking's CEO stated. "Every gold bar has a unique serial number, and every transfer is recorded on the blockchain. This is not a promise, but verifiable facts."

Bureau Veritas's audit team conducted a 100% physical verification of all 57,646 gold bars over nearly one month (December 2 to 26, 2025). This process included weighing each bar individually, serial number verification, anti-counterfeit label checks, and tamper-evident seal integrity confirmation. The audit report details the security measures of each storage unit, including tamper-proof seals, laser anti-theft alarm systems, armed guards, and other international standard security configurations.

During the audit, Bureau Veritas used certified weighing equipment, with all data signed and notarized by multiple parties. This rigorous procedure ensures the immutability and international recognition of the audit results. It is understood that this is the first global blockchain-level audit of such a scale of gold reserves.

This milestone occurs amid the global crypto asset market surpassing $4 trillion in scale and sustained heating in RWA track financing. According to the latest industry reports, the RWA market has grown 4 times in the past two years, becoming the fastest-growing sub-sector in the crypto ecosystem. Gold RWA is the star track within it, attracting massive attention from traditional finance and crypto sectors.

Industry analysts believe Vitaking's audit transparency sets a new industry standard for the entire gold tokenization sector. "In the past, RWA projects were often questioned for lacking sufficient transparency and third-party verification," a senior investment analyst said. "Vitaking, through collaboration with global top institutions like Bureau Veritas, proves that RWA projects can fully meet traditional finance audit standards, even surpassing them."

Notably, Vitaking's audit report verifies not only the existence of the gold but also its quality. All gold bars achieve 0.9999 purity (four nines), the highest standard in the international gold market. This means Vitaking's gold reserves are not only ample in quantity but impeccable in quality.

Looking ahead, Vitaking plans to further expand its gold reserves, targeting over 200 tons by 2028. Meanwhile, the project is exploring cooperation with other international vaults to further diversify risks and expand global coverage.

This development holds major significance for the entire RWA ecosystem. It proves that real, tangible, cash-flow-generating assets can be successfully tokenized on the blockchain for transparent, efficient liquidity. This sets a referable standard for future RWA projects-whether real estate, bonds, or other commodities.

About VITAKING TECH LTD.

VITAKING TECH LTD. focuses on the structured management of physical gold assets and related documentation frameworks. The company emphasizes long-term credibility building through custody coordination, standardized records, and clearly defined third-party verification events. Its work explores how physical asset control processes can be connected with digital record systems, prioritizing traceability, defined scope, and procedural clarity to support sustainable asset management frameworks.