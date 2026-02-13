FC Qarabag Secures Millions From UEFA Champions League

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

UEFA has announced the revenues earned by clubs in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League season, AzerNEWS reports.

The earnings of FC Qarabag, which was eliminated in the playoff stage of the tournament, have also been disclosed. The report states that the Azerbaijani club earned €4.29 million.

This amount was awarded to the club for participation and performance in the qualifying stage.

