International Environment Research Centres Directory 2026: A Definitive Resource To Organizations, Public And Academic Libraries, Ngos, Agencies And Institutions

The Directory is a vital resource for entities involved in environmental and biological sciences, offering comprehensive information on global research centers. It provides extensive contact details and insights into research programs, enabling easy access to data crucial for advancing scientific and academic initiatives.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Environment Research Centres Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with environmental and biological sciences research.

The International Environment Research Centres Directory profiles the broad spectrum of biological and environmental sciences issues such as climate change, botany, cytology, ecology, entomology, environmental protection and conservation, evolution, fish and fisheries, forests and forestry, invertebrate and vertebrate biology, limnology, marine science, natural history, natural resources, ornithology, pollution, water resources, wildlife, zoology.

The Directory's arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.

The Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and website addresses. In addition, most of the International Environment Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.

Entries include:



The name of the center, address, and full contact details including email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications Services and special facilities.

Arranged by research subjects, the Directory covers the entire range of contemporary environmental and biological fields. The Directory includes master, subject, and country indexes.

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

