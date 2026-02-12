Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-12 03:12:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Announced that its European pharmaceutical distribution business, CC Pharma, has entered into a strategic agreement with Smartway Pharmaceuticals, a leading UK-based pharmaceutical distribution partner, to expand the availability of pharmaceutical products across the United Kingdom. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $10.36.

