Tilray Brands, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Announced that its European pharmaceutical distribution business, CC Pharma, has entered into a strategic agreement with Smartway Pharmaceuticals, a leading UK-based pharmaceutical distribution partner, to expand the availability of pharmaceutical products across the United Kingdom. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $10.36.
