Majority of French Citizens Favor Halting “Excuse of Minority”
(MENAFN) A recent opinion poll indicates that a large portion of French citizens support suspending the legal doctrine that reduces sentences for minors convicted of severe crimes. The survey, conducted by the CSA Institute for CNEWS, Le Journal du Dimanche, and Europe 1, was published on Thursday and highlights widespread public sentiment on this issue.
The research revealed that 77% of participants are in favor of halting the so-called "excuse of minority," a provision in French legislation that mandates lighter penalties for minors compared with adults. In contrast, 22% opposed the change, and 1% did not provide an opinion.
Under the current mitigating rule, prison terms for minors can be reduced to a maximum of half the sentence an adult would receive for the same crime.
Approval for suspending this rule was broad across genders, age groups, and social strata. Among men, 79% supported the suspension, while 74% of women agreed. Support by age varied from 70% of those aged 18-24 to 84% of individuals aged 50-64.
Socioeconomic background also showed consistent backing. Among unemployed respondents, support was 77%, with lower socio-professional groups at 77% and higher categories at 75%.
Political affiliation produced more varied results. Among left-leaning citizens, 66% endorsed the suspension, including 78% of La France Insoumise supporters and 66% of Socialist Party voters, while only 40% of The Greens’ backers agreed. On the right, endorsement was higher at 89%, with strong backing among supporters of The Republicans and the National Rally.
