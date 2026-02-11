Caribbean Takes Centre Stage At CAF's International Economic Forum 2026 In Panama

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Caribbean priorities featured prominently at CAF's International Economic Forum – Latin America and the Caribbean 2026, as regional leaders, policymakers, experts and business stakeholders advanced discussions on issues at the forefront of the region's development agenda, including resilience and financing solutions tailored to small island economies.

The Forum, now in its second year, was conceptualised by CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean to provide a space for countries of the region to engage in dialogue on common challenges and opportunities. This year's agenda placed a spotlight on the Caribbean and addressed issues related to climate resilience, infrastructure, energy transition, water and food security, trade and sustainable development, and culture as a tool for economic growth, among other priority areas.

More than 50 delegates from across the Caribbean participated in the Forum.

A key highlight was the participation and keynote address by the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, who called on Latin America and the Caribbean to act with greater intention in shaping their role in the global economy. Drawing on Jamaica's recent experience, particularly recovery efforts following hurricane Melissa, prime minister Holness underscored the importance of strong institutions, a regional competitiveness agenda, and a coordinated approach in navigating global uncertainty.

While in Panama, prime minister Holness and senior members of his cabinet held a high-level bilateral meeting with CAF's executive president, Sergio Díaz-Granados, marking the first such engagement between the prime minister of Jamaica and CAF. The discussions focused on the importance of sustained coordination between the government of Jamaica and CAF post-hurricane Melissa, as well as the role of development finance in supporting resilient reconstruction and long-term economic recovery.

Prime Minister Holness is the second Caribbean leader to deliver a keynote address at the forum upon the invitation of CAF's executive president following Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister Gaston Browne in 2025.

As part of the Forum, CAF's regional management office for the Caribbean convened a closed-door Caribbean ministerial dialogue, bringing together ministers of finance, ministers of economic development, and senior officials from several Caribbean countries. The dialogue provided a dedicated space to strengthen alignment between CAF's agile and flexible financing solutions and the respective countries' development priorities, with a focus on innovative financing instruments for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

CAF welcomed several Caribbean ministers and regional dignitaries including, Melford Nicholas of Antigua and Barbuda, Michael Halkitis of The Bahamas, Dennis Cornwall and Joseph Andall of Grenada, Fayval Williams, Kamina Johnson Smith and Aubyn Hill of Jamaica, Alva Baptiste of Saint Lucia, Dave Tancoo of Trinidad and Tobago and Dr Didacus Jules, director general of the OECS, among others.

Caribbean leaders also participated in panel discussions and technical sessions on priority issues, including the region's economic outlook, the blue economy, relations with Africa, global fragmentation and its implications for development, and opportunities to boost tourism investment. These exchanges were complemented by closed-door technical discussions aimed at advancing practical, solutions-oriented outcomes for the region.

On the margins of the Forum, CAF convened a dedicated investment dialogue focused on Jamaica, aimed at mobilising regional private investment to support the country's reconstruction and economic recovery following hurricane Melissa. The high-level session brought together Jamaican government ministers, institutional investors, construction firms, and private sector representatives to explore investment opportunities aligned with Jamaica's recovery and medium-term development agenda, with particular emphasis on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models as a mechanism to accelerate investment in priority sectors. CAF has pledged USD 1 billion along with other international development partners to aid Jamaica's long-term recovery efforts.

CAF's regional manager for the Caribbean and Representative in Barbados, Dr Stacy Richards-Kennedy reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that Caribbean perspectives are meaningfully incorporated into regional and global discussions.

“The Caribbean faces a unique set of challenges that must not be overshadowed by the broader geopolitical and economic landscape. CAF's International Economic Forum provides a space where our Caribbean region can feel comfortable to engage in meaningful dialogue with leaders from Latin America and other regions with a view to addressing the multidimensional challenges confronting vulnerable small states and island economies, not least of which is access to development financing. With the participation of dozens of Caribbean ministers, business leaders, experts, and academics, CAF was pleased to leverage our convening power to provide a platform for the Caribbean to amplify its voice to a global audience.”

More than 6,500 authorities, businessmen, academics, investors and decision makers from 70 countries participated in the 2026 edition of CAF's International Economic Forum Latin America and the Caribbean.

